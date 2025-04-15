Looking at Seattle Mariners All-Time Strikeout Leaders After Logan Gilbert Start
The Seattle Mariners have been home to some of the greatest pitchers of their respective eras. Randy Johnson won the first of five career Cy Young awards with the Mariners,. Felix Hernandez spent the entirety of his 15-year career in the Pacific Northwest. Hernandez won a Cy Young of his own with Seattle.
The Mariners have another group of elite pitchers on the current team. And the ace of the starting rotation, Logan Gilbert, moved up an impressive franchise list after his latest start against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Gilbert struck out seven batters in his start. His fifth strikeout gave him 741 in his career, which moved him to seventh in franchise history in that category. He has 743 fanned batters in his career after his latest start.
Here's a look at where Seattle's all-time strikeout leaders stand after Gilbert's outing:
Player
Strikeouts
1. Felix Hernandez
2,524
2. Randy Johnson
2,162
3. Jamie Moyer
1,239
4. Mark Langston
1,078
5. Mike Moore
937
6. Freddy Garcia
819
7. Logan Gilbert
743
8. Erik Hanson
740
9. Hisashi Iwakuma
714
10. Joel Pineiro
658
Gilbert finished 2024 with a 3.23 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. Through his trio of starts this season, the 2024 All-Star has a 2.38 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched. If Gilbert matches his total strikeouts from a season ago this year, he would have 931 in his career, which would place him sixth in franchise history. If he exceeds that total by seven, he would finish the season fifth.
Gilbert is signed to the team through the 2027 season. If he hits the same number of strikeouts every single year through the end of his current contract, he would be third all-time in franchise history.
