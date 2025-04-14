ANALYSIS: Gabe Speier's Resurgence Has Been Crucial For Seattle Mariners Bullpen
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bullpen began the season at a deficit that is only just starting to get better.
Right-handed reliever Troy Taylor was activated off the 15-day injured list Monday, adding another high-leverage arm back to Dan Wilson's 'pen.
Taylor's reintroduction to Seattle will provide the pitching staff with a big boost. But left-handed reliever Gabe Speier has more than held down the fort in Taylor and Matt Brash's respective absences.
Speier dealt with a myriad of injuries last season that led to him struggling. In 29 appearances, Speier had a 5.70 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched. Speier's injuries were one year removed from the best year of his career. In 2023, the lefty had a 3.79 ERA in 69 appearances with 64 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched.
Speier has regained his 2023 form so far this year. He has a 0.00 ERA in seven outings with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. He's allowed just two hits and is yet to walk a batter.
According to Baseball Savant, Speier is in the 90th percentile in the league in fastball run value, 81st percentile in breaking run value and 92nd percentile in overall pitching run value. The only advanced statistic he doesn't rank in the 67th percentile of the league in, or better, is barrel rate (14.3% - 13th percentile) and extension (six feet - 12th percentile). He's generated a whiff rate of 52.2% with his four-seam fastball and 45.5% with his slider.
"He's been great for us," Catcher Cal Raleigh said in a postgame interview Friday. "He's coming in, really confident in what he wants to do right now. He's attacking the zone, not afraid of contact. Just doing a good job of mixing. I think health (has helped). It can mess with everybody, it doesn't matter how good of a player you are. So, when you're not healthy and you try to manipulate, do other things with your body, it's just hard. He had a hard time last year but he's healthy this year. And it makes a big difference."
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. PT against the Cincinnati Reds.
