Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Sweep Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got the momentum they needed after a 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The victory gave the Mariners their first series sweep of the season, improved their record to 8-8 and gave them a 5-1 record in the homestead. And that will help the team as it begins as a nine-game road trip through Cincinnati, Toronto and Boston.
Here's some takeaways from Seattle's sweep against Texas:
All-Star season loading for Woo?
The first inning of each game was not kind to the Mariners starting pitchers. The trio of Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert threw 83 pitches in the first inning. The Rangers got nine runners on base in the first inning but mustered just one run.
Woo was the only pitcher that went longer than five innings in his start. Woo threw seven after his 27-pitch first inning. He struck out seven batters, walked one and allowed one earned run on six hits. He's thrown six innings or more in all three of his starts.
Woo and Miller are the only two pitchers on Seattle's projected starting rotation that haven't made the All-Star game yet. At this current pace, Woo could make his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic.
Mariners put together balanced showing
Throughout the first 10 games of the season, manager Dan Wilson and franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez both talked about seeing good things from the team, but it hadn't yet materialized in the way of wins.
The Mariners outscored Texas 17-6, no starting pitcher allowed more than one run and the bullpen allowed three runs throughout the whole series. Closer Andres Munoz earned his sixth save of the season in as many opportunities.
"We're finally playing good baseball and playing as a team," Starting pitcher Bryce Miller said in a postgame interview Friday. "It hasn't been super one-sided so far where I feel like it has in the past. ... I feel like in the past — last year specifically — it felt like we either pitch really good and not hit or hit good and not pitch (well) that day. And that's gonna happen throughout the year. We're not always gonna hit and pitch at the same time. But when we don't pitch well, hitters got to pick us up. And when we're not hitting well, we got to pick them up."
If that kind of balance persists more often than not, Seattle will be a dangerous team.
Randy Arozarena could be Seattle's new spark plug
The Mariners took a major hit before and during the first leg of the homestand. Victor Robles will be out until at least July with a left shoulder fracture and Ryan Bliss will be out until at least August after undergoing surgery to repair a left bicep tear.
As the lead-off hitter, Robles has been a park plug for the offense with his speed and energy on the bases.
Randy Arozarena might be that new bolt of energy. He reached base safely in all six games of the homestead, and had two steals during the series against Texas.
"He's had some really, really good at-bats for us," Wilson said after the game Sunday. "Been patient. It seems like even when he gets behind, he's able to really lay off the tougher pitches and look for something in the zone. ... He's able to get his pitch and when he gets it, he's able to really find the barrel to it. He has an exceptional eye at the plate."
Arozarena has already had several game-winning or game-changing moments for the team this season. And his ability to generate his own offense will be something Seattle continues to benefit from.
Up next
The Mariners will begin a nine-game road trip with a series against the Cincinnati Reds starting at 3:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Nick Lodolo will start for Cincinnati.
