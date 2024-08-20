Los Angeles Dodgers Honor Seattle Mariners First Baseman Justin Turner Before Series
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of the final leg of a nine-game road trip. The Mariners lost the first game of their series 3-0 on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The postgame emotions probably weren't the best in the Seattle dugout. But the pregame festivities were something to remember.
The Dodgers honored current Mariners first baseman Justin Turner before Monday's game and donated $10,000 to his foundation — the Justin Turner foundation. The charity helps homeless veterans and children and their families battling life-changing illnesses along with several youth baseball organizations.
Turner spent nine seasons with Los Angeles from 2014-2022. Turner was named to two All-Star games with in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988 in 2020.
Los Angeles gave Turner a few moments to speak to the crowd before Monday's game.
"I just wanted to say from the bottom of my heart ... Thank you guys so much for nine of the most incredible years of my life. From top to bottom — ownership, front office, staff, players, you guys made this one of the most special times. And I can't say thank you enough. This time in this uniform meant the world to me. And Dodger fans — you guys are truly amazing and will always have a special spot in my heart. So thank you."
Turner's spent more than half of his career with the Dodgers and made a plethora of memories there that Los Angeles fans can look back on fondly.
Now Seattle fans are hoping Turner can make some more memories in the Pacific Northwest.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS' TURNER REUNITES WITH OLD TEAMMATES: Seattle Mariners first baseman Justin Turner greeted some old Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Monday; Turner won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OFFENSE DISAPPEARS AGAINST DODGERS: The Seattle Mariners mustered just two hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-0 on Monday off a career night from starting pitcher Gavin Stone. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PREPARED FOR CRUCIAL PITCHING MATCHUPS AGAINST DODGERS: The Seattle Mariners will conclude the nine-game road trip with critical pitching battles against the World Series-contending Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady