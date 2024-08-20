Seattle Mariners Offense Disappears in Shut Out Loss Against Los Angeles Dodgers
At this point it feels like the same rerun of a bad show.
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Monday in the first of a three-game series — the final one in what's turned to be a disastrous nine-game road trip for the Mariners.
Seattle fell to 64-62 with the loss and dropped to five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings. The Mariners have gone 20-31 and have given up 15 games of ground in the division since their 10-game lead on June 19.
In Seattle's most recent losses — it's failed to bring runners in scoring position home despite numerous opportunities to do so. The Mariners couldn't even make it that far on Monday.
Dodgers starter Gavin Stone had a career night on the bump. He pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters. He allowed two hits and walked another two.
Seattle starter Bryan Woo put up a solid effort of his own to match Stone's. He shut out the Dodgers through six innings and struck out five batters while letting up just one hit.
"Outstanding pitching tonight — both sides, obviously," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Monday. "Our guy Bryan Woo I thought was fantastic. Can't throw the ball much better. ... I thought Bryan really couldn't have done a better job than what he did."
It was the seventh inning where things started to spiral.
Gavin Lux hit a solo-shot home run off Woo in the bottom of the seventh for the first run of the game and to put Los Angeles up 1-0.
Woo hit Will Smith with a pitch and was subsequently pulled soon after. Yimi Garcia entered the game for Woo. It was Woo's fourth consecutive quality start of more than six innings pitched.
In his first batter faced — Garcia let up a two-run homer to right field to Max Muncy to give the Dodgers the eventual final of 3-0.
The Mariners had just four runners reach base on Monday. Only one of those runners (Randy Arozarena) got to scoring position.
There's 36 games left in the season. That's how many games the Mariners have to turn their season around. They're 6.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
At this point Seattle's best hope lies in winning the division. And the numbers aren't in the Mariners' favor. Neither is time. And Seattle is running out of it.
