Shohei Ohtani Has Now Tied Seattle Mariners Legend in Baseball History
On Wednesday night, in a Los Angeles Dodgers win against the Baltimore Orioles, superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a home run and two stole bases. It was just another day at the office for the presumptive National League MVP.
He now has 42 homers and 42 steals on the year and is working to become the first player in baseball history to go 50/50. Furthermore, with the 42/42 season, he tied Seattle Mariners legend Alex Rodriguez as the only players to ever even do that.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
The only two players in MLB history to have at least 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases in a single regular season are Álex Rodríguez (1998) and Shohei Ohtani (2024).
That 1998 season was magical for Rodriguez, who also hit .310 that year with 124 RBI. Despite those amazing numbers, he finished just ninth in the American League MVP voting, which is shocking in its own right. He paired with Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez to make up one of the best offensive units in team history.
All in all, Rodriguez was a 22-year veteran who spent seven seasons in Seattle. He was a three-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. He won a batting title with the Mariners in 1996 when he hit .358.
He recently said that he wants to come back and celebrate his time in Seattle in Mariners fans. He was vilified when he left after the 2000 season to sign with the Texas Rangers for a 10-year, $252 million deal. It was the richest deal in baseball history at the time.
Ohtani has that distinction now.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
NEW ADDITION IN THE MINORS: The Mariners have made a depth move in the infield, bringing someone new into the fold at Triple-A Tacoma. CLICK HERE:
OH, EDGAR: In addition to new manager Dan Wilson, the Seattle Mariners have a new hitting coach as well in Edgar Martinez. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: