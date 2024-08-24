Seattle Mariners Claim Depth IF and Option Him to Triple-A Tacoma
Managerial and coaching changes aren't the only things the Seattle Mariners are doing this week; they are still making roster moves as well.
On Friday, the M's claimed infielder Terrin Vavra off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. The team sent him to Triple-A Tacoma.
The 27-year-old Vavra was designated for assignment by the Orioles recently. He's a former third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He played his college ball at the University of Minnesota and made his major league debut in 2022. He's appeared in 67 career games, all with the Orioles. He's a .254 hitter over 159 career plate appearances. Vavra has one major league homer and 17 RBI. He has not appeared in a big-league game this season.
For the Mariners, he figures to be a depth piece that has the ability to come up and play multiple infield positions. Given that the M's already have Dylan Moore and Leo Rivas who can fill that role, it seems unlikely that Vavra will contribute down the stretch this year, but he could factor into plans in 2025. He's got team control through 2029 if the Mariners want to exercise it.
The Mariners are currently 64-64 on the season and will take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT. It will be the first game of the Dan Wilson-era for Seattle, as he took over for recently-fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday.
Seattle enters play at 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Luis Castillo will be on the mound.
