BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Officially Name Edgar Martinez as Hitting Coach
As was speculated upon on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners have brought franchise legend Edgar Martinez back into the fold as the team's hitting coach.
They made the announcement official on Friday afternoon before game one of a series with the San Francisco Giants.
Major League Manager Dan Wilson announced today that Hall of Fame Designated Hitter Edgar Martinez will serve as our Major League Hitting Coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Interestingly enough, the release says that Martinez will be in this capacity "for the remainder of the 2024 season." That is different than Dan Wilson, who the M's made it known is the team's full-time manager with no interim tagged attached. The team fired manager Scott Servais and hitting coach Jared DeHart on Thursday.
“When Dan reached out to me, I told him that I’d be happy to assist him this season in whatever way I could,” Martinez said. “I know the talent and work ethic this group of hitters has and I hope I can be of help to them.”
Martinez is one of the most beloved figures in team history, having spent 18 years in Seattle. He played on five different playoff teams and made seven All-Star teams. Martinez was a five-time Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion. He is a member of both the Mariners Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Martinez spent four years as the M's hitting coach previously, from 2015-2018. He is now 61 years old.
The Mariners play the Giants on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo is on the mound for Seattle.
