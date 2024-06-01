The Two Moments That Mariners Should Have Been Included in T-Mobile Park Contest
Remember earlier this week, when we told you that the Seattle Mariners were opening up a great fan contest for the 25 year anniversary of T-Mobile Park?
Well, if you need a refresher, here it is, from the M's on social media:
.@TMobilePark turns 25 this year!
We’re taking your vote to determine the greatest plays, moments and memories in our ballpark’s history. The top 10 moments will be revealed during our postgame fireworks show on July 19.
The Mariners provided a number of great moments to choose from, and all of them can be viewed in video form in the link at the top of this post, but the team curiously omitted two special ones that should have been included for consideration:
First, this Ken Griffey Jr. home run from 2009 wasn't on the list.
This pinch-hit home run in 2009 tied the game with the Diamondbacks at 3-3 and was one of the last great Dave Niehaus calls with regards to Junior. Griffey retired in 2010 and Niehaus passed away in the same year, making it also one of the last ever iconic calls from Niehaus. "THE OLD TIME RELIGION LIVES, JUNIOR DOES IT!"
Furthermore, this home-rub robbing catch by Mike Cameron also should have been included:
This play from April of 2000 was special because it was made within games of Cameron coming to Seattle to take over for Griffey in centerfield, because it robbed future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, and because the Yankees were the defending World Series champions, having just beaten the Padres the previous season.
Were there any other great moments not included that you wanted to see? Let us know.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's infielders take top spot on "SportsCenter's" top plays
2) Mariners make shocking move on coaching staff