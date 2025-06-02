Luis Castillo is Now at The Top of Shocking List in Seattle Mariners History
After throwing six scoreless against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Luis Castillo is in All-Star form. He's also on the top of some very special team history, according to @CodifyBaseball.
Lowest ERA ever by Mariners starters (60+ starts):
3.38 - Luis Castillo
3.42 - Randy Johnson
3.42 - Félix Hernández
3.42 - Hisashi Iwakuma
3.42 - James Paxton
(and Luis started today at 3.42 )
Considering that Johnson is a Baseball Hall of Famer, and that he and Hernandez are team Hall of Famers, it's somewhat surprising to see 'The Rock' atop this list, but that shows just how good he's been since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.
Since arriving in the Pacific Northwest, he's gone 33-26 with that 3.38 ERA. He helped lead the M's to the playoffs in 2022 and won the team's first playoff game since 2001 when he won Game 1 of the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays that year.
He also earned an All-Star selection in 2023.
This year, he's gone 4-3 with a 3.03 ERA. He's struck out 55 batters in 68.1 innings and fanned five against the Twins on Sunday.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will enter play on Tuesday at 32-26. They are in first place in the American League West by 0.5 games over the Houston Astros.
They will open a new series on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby (SEA) pitches against Tomoyuki Sugano (BAL).
