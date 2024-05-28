Closer Andres Munoz is on an Insane Run Right Now For the Mariners
As the rest of the bullpen around him has struggled at times this season, Seattle Mariners' closer Andres Munoz is on an epic run over the last 14 games.
With Gabe Speier, Trent Thornton and Austin Voth largely out of sorts in middle relief, Munoz has posted elite numbers, cementing his status once again as one of the toughest relievers in the American League.
Per Gary Hill Jr. of the M's radio network:
Andrés Muñoz past 14 games:
16 IP
1 ER
2 BB
21 K
Munoz's ability to throw more strikes and get ahead in more counts has certainly stood out in this run. His walk rate currently sits at 3.1/nine after being at 4.0/nine a season ago.
With Paul Sewald gone, Munoz has emerged as the clear ninth inning choice for manager Scott Servais. He's got 11 saves this season and has fanned 32 batters in 23.1 innings pitched.
The M's have needed it as well, considering the injury to Matt Brash that has cost him the entire season. Gregory Santos, traded for to be a high-leverage arm, also hasn't pitched yet this year because of injury.
Munoz made his major league debut during the 2019 season with the San Diego Padres and was acquired during the COVID 2020 season by the Mariners. He first appeared for Seattle at the end of the 2021 season and became a major part of the bullpen in 2022.
Seattle enters play on Tuesday at 29-26 and in first place in the American League West. They'll play the Astros on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
