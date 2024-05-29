Mariners Use Chaos Ball to Beat Astros in Game 2; Here's How It Happened
The Seattle Mariners came from behind on Tuesday night to beat the Houston Astros, 4-2, at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are now 30-26 and they remain in first place in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
Frankly, this game looked another sleepy effort from the M's offense. Seattle scored in the first inning on a single by Julio Rodriguez to take a 1-0 lead, but then they went into hibernation against Hunter Brown, who entered with an ERA above seven for the season. Houston took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by Alex Bregman before the M's rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
The Big Plays:
In the top of the first inning, Rodriguez inside-outed this fastball to right field to score Josh Rojas, who had singled and stolen second. This made it 1-0, Mariners:
Defensively, Luke Raley robbed a home run off the bat of Jeremy Pena in the top of the second. He even flashed the "No fly zone" celebration back at Julio.
In the bottom of the eighth, Mitch Haniger led off with a double. Trailing 2-1 at the time, pinch runner Jonatan Clase advanced to third on a wild pitch and Ryan Bliss walked. After a strikeout, Rojas came to the plate and tied the game with this double.
Then, Rodriguez game the M's the lead with this infield single and throwing error that scored two runs.
Odds and Ends:
Luis Castillo got a no-decision after tossing 6.0 innings. He struck out six and gave up just the two earned runs...Austin Voth and Tayler Saucedo worked a scoreless seventh and eighth inning combined...Ryne Stanek got his third save of the year with Andres Munoz unavailable...Rodriguez went 2-for-4, adding his third straight multi-hit game...The top four hitters for Seattle each had hits...Brown went 6.0 innings and struck out nine....The win was key as Justin Verlander goes for Houston on Wednesday.
