Mariners' Broadcaster Posts Heartwarming Tribute to Bill Walton on "X"
Bill Walton, the Hall of Fame basketball player and longtime broadcaster, died on Monday at the age of 71.
Among those affected by his passing was Seattle Mariners' broadcaster Dave Sims, who posted a classy tribute to Walton on "X:"
So sad to see that the great Bill Walton has passed away. Enjoyed meeting him at the 2013 Pac12 Tourney in Las Vegas. I really liked him on CBB telecasts. He was a guest a few years back on “Basketball&Beyond w/Coach K” on SiriusXM doing an incredible stream of consciousness.
There's a lot of crossover in the world of broadcasting so it's not surprising that Sims had come across Walton during his long career as well. Sims announces college basketball games in the offseason and can frequently be heard doing Big East hoops.
One of the best college players of all-time, Walton was a three-time Player of the Year at UCLA. He also was part of the group that helped UCLA win two titles and 88 straight games. In the NBA, he helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a title in 1977.
One of the zaniest personalities in broadcasting, Walton did Pac-10 and Pac-12 games for years on ESPN. He was also known for his affinity of the Grateful Dead.
As for Sims, he'll be back to work calling Mariners games on Tuesday as the M's take on the Houston Astros for game two of a four-game set. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Bryce Miller helps M's pitching staff move to top of charts
2) M's ride early offense to win over Astros
3) Julio Rodriguez does something not done for last decade of baseball history