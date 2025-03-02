Manager Dan Wilson Discusses Key Focus For 2025 Seattle Mariners on MLB Network
Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson has a very clear attention to detail here in 2025. Now, it doesn't mean that the Mariners will be perfect, but Wilson continues to speak about doing the "little things" correctly and about playing proper team baseball.
He also told the MLB Network on Saturday that for a team that missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two seasons, the little things will make a big difference and could potentially be the difference between making the playoffs and not.
"We've narrowly missed the last several years, so a game here or there, a run here or there can make a big difference."
Wilson was named the interim skipper for the Mariners last August after Scott Servais was fired. The team went 21-13 in his 34-game tenure and looked better offensively. The challenge, now, is making that stand up over the course of a full 162-game season.
As a player, Wilson spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He was an All-Star with the M's in 1996 and was a lifetime .262 hitter. He clocked 88 career homers, including 18 in that 1996 season. He also led the team behind the plate during its two most important seasons (1995 and 2001).
Wilson is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next three weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
