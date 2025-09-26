Inside The Mariners

Mariners Defeat Rockies, Clinch First-Round Bye

The Seattle Mariners defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Thursday night.  

Sep 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits an RBI-single against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Sep 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits an RBI-single against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners had another big day Thursday. The Detroit Tigers’ 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians clinched a first-round bye for Seattle. Later that night, the Mariners defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2. The victory extended the Mariners’ surge to 17 wins in the last 18 games. It also increased their home winning streak to 11 games, tying a franchise record. 

Offense Continues Surge 

Randy Arozarena’s bat has come alive in the last two games. He posted two base hits and two RBIs in the win. Josh Naylor added two hits and scored two runs. Eugenio Suárez led the way for the M’s with three hits including a two-run homer to open the scoring in the second inning. Mitch Garver had a strong game at the bottom of the lineup with two hits and one run. 

The Mariners’ offense has been the motor in their late-season surge. The collective effort has been very impressive from the whole group. They have received major contributions up and down the lineup, and it seems like a new hitter is leading the way each night.

Emerson Hancock's Strong Start

Emerson Hancock put up a strong performance on Thursday night. He went four innings in a spot start for the Ms, giving up just two hits and collecting seven strikeouts. Hancock projects to be a long reliever for Seattle in their playoff run, so this was an encouraging start for the young arm.

M's Clinch First-Round Bye

The Mariners have officially clinched the first round bye for the 2025 postseason. The extra rest is a big break for the M's, who are still awaiting news on the severity of Bryan Woo's injury. Seattle will not have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card series. Instead, they will host Game 1 of the ALDS at T-Mobile Park.

