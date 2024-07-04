Mariners Manager Scott Servais Gives Positive Update on Injured Catcher Mitch Garver
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais provided some optimism for catcher Mitch Garver's availability ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Garver has been nursing a right wrist contusion he suffered after getting hit by a pitch on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.
Garver missed the rest of the game against the Twins and Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles. Servais said that Garver could come off the bench in Wednesday night's game against the Orioles.
"He was in the cage earlier today," Servais said Wednesday during his pregame interview in the dugout. "We'll see how he gets closer to game time. I know he was in the cage, doing some drills. He was feeling OK, not at 100% yet. But I'm hopeful there that he could be available tonight. We've just got to wait and see."
Garver has posted season-totals of 10 home runs, 12 doubles and 31 RBIs to go with a .174 average.
He and starting catcher Cal Raleigh are often in the lineup together when both are healthy. Garver has been mostly used as a designated hitter, but has filled in well in his eight games starting at catcher this season.
He's caught four runners stealing in 11 attempts and has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 58 total chances.
After Garver's injury, the Mariners called up third-string catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to have some emergency depth.
Garver's absence has also hindered Seattle's efforts to figure out its lineup. His offensive stats don't jump off the page, but he's been a common bat in the Mariners order.
Seattle is in the process of trying to find the best spot for everyone and unlock any potential this offense holds.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
- GARVER MISSES GAME AGAINST THE ORIOLES: Mitch Garver missed Tuesday's game after a suffering a wrist contusion from a pitch he took to his right wrist in Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins. CLICK HERE
- J-ROD GETS MOVED DOWN THE ORDER: The Seattle Mariners elected to shake up the lineup and move franchise star Julio Rodriguez down to No. 7 in the order for Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles. CLICK HERE
- UP GOES ROJAS: The Seattle Mariners decided to make another lineup move ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and put third baseman Josh Rojas in the two-hole after he hit ninth on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady