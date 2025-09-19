The Mariners Need Eugenio Suarez to Get Hot in Time for the Postseason
It's been a sizzling September for the Seattle Mariners, as they have roared back into contention for the American League West Division title. Catcher Cal Raleigh keeps on putting up astonishing numbers as he attempts to capture his first Most Valuable Player Award. Alongside him, stars like Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford have supplied clutch hitting as the team has won 11 of its last 12 games.
However, one big bat in the lineup has been underperforming, which could impact the M's potential World Series run. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who returned to Seattle in a trade deadline deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, after he had previously been a Mariner in 2022-2023.
Unfortunately, the reunion has been a bit rocky. Since the trade, Suarez is hitting .174 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games played. He also recently suffered through a 0-for-23 stretch. He appeared to have busted out on Sept 16 against the Royals, when he went 4-for-4 with a home run. However, his bat has been relatively quiet since.
Suarez is Facing a Lot of Criticism
While most Mariners fans are hoping Suarez will get settled in and perform well in the postseason, he's had his fair share of critics. Most media outlets are calling the deal to acquire another big bat a total bust.
"Suarez has simply been a worse hitter since joining the Mariners, by pretty much every metric, Billy Heyen of the Sporting News recently wrote. "With Arizona, he struck out 26.8% of the time. With Seattle, it has been 34.9% of the time. Suarez had a 91.1 mph average exit velocity with the Diamondbacks. It's 86.1 mph with the Mariners. His hard-hit percentage with Arizona was 51.1%. That's down to 32.7% with Seattle. He's hitting line drives at a seven-percent lower rate in Seattle, and groundballs at a nine-percent higher rate."
"It's not clear whether Suarez has unintentionally created a mechanical issue, or had some sort of physical problem, or if this is just an extended slump. Whatever the reason, it's been quite the bummer. The Mariners will just cross their fingers that he can turn it around. If he does, this already potent lineup would become that much more dangerous."
Regardless of what Suarez does the rest of the regular season, the Mariners should easily make the playoffs. Still, just reaching the postseason isn't enough. Seattle has never even appeared in a World Series, let alone won one. But if Eugenio Suarez somehow finds his old magic to go alongside Raleigh and Rodriguez? The Emerald City could be hoisting a trophy and holding a parade in November.