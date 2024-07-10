Mariners Podcast: Which Prospect is Seattle Most Likely to Trade at Deadline?
Recently, we heard from MLB Insider Bob Nightengale that the Seattle Mariners are likely to trade a top prospect at the looming trade deadline. And that certainly makes sense, doesn't it? After all, the Mariners have a 2.0 game lead in the American League West and are trying to get to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
When you have that pressure upon you, it makes sense to put some chips into the center of the table. Furthermore, the Mariners have prospect depth, with eight players currently ranked in the Top 100 players by Baseball America. They have the prospect capital to get things done.
With that said, which Mariners prospect is likely to be dealt? Harry Ford was just moved to left field at Double-A Arkansas, perhaps as a way to showcase his versatility for other teams...
In addition, we also talked about the problems with the team's offensive philosophy, the future of Scott Servais and why Jorge Polanco gets so much grief from fans.
As for the rest of the Mariners, they'll take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT. The M's won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 8-3.
They are now 50-43 on the year.
