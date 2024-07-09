Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert Goes Viral After Awesome All-Star Moment
Seattle Mariners star pitcher Logan Gilbert is going viral after the team shared an awesome video of him telling his parents that he was selected to represent the American League in the upcoming All-Star Game.
You can see the video below:
The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas and this will be Gilbert's first inclusion in the event. It's always great to see players show their families recognition for helping them get to this point. It's also great to hear the emotion in a families voice as they beam with pride over their child's accomplishments.
Though the Mariners have struggled to give him run support this season, Gilbert has given the team a chance to win almost each time out. He's 5-5 entering play on Tuesday night with a stellar 2.91 ERA. He's paired with Luis Castillo and George Kirby to make one of the best trios in the American League and that starting rotation is the main reason why the Mariners are still in first place in the American League West.
The M's are currently 49-43 and are trying to win their first American League West crown since 2001. Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle as they take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. He'll be opposed by youngster Adam Mazur, who is 1-2 for the year.
First pitch at Petco Park is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. There are just six games left before the All-Star break.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PODCAST DROPS: The first episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out! We talk with @MarinerMuse about the future of Scott Servais, the M's hitting woes and run through various Mariners-related issues in a rapid fire segment. New episodes out each Tuesday and Friday. CLICK HERE:
SEBY BACK IN THE FOLD: After clearing waivers, veteran catcher Seby Zavala is back with the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE:
MARINERS K'ing into HISTORY: The Mariners are on track to do something never done before in baseball, and that's not a good thing. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: