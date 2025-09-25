Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Doubles Down on NSFW Rallying Cry After AL West Clinch
The Seattle Mariners have had a pretty tremendous last couple of days at T-Mobile Park here in the final week of the season.
One night after clinching the playoffs for just the second time since 2001, the Mariners hit another milestone by locking up their first American League West title since that same season almost 25 years ago. The face of this special season in superstar catcher Cal Raleigh made it an even more memorable night by becoming the seventh player in baseball history to hit 60 home runs with two long balls to help his team pull away.
After initially clinching, Raleigh went viral on Tuesday night for addressing the Seattle crowd and dropping an F-bomb, expressing his goal to go "win the whole f***ing thing", and he doubled down on that goal with the mic once again on Wednesday.
With four games remaining, the focus now turns to locking up the first round bye into the ALDS and potentially even clinching the top seed in the American League to lock up home field advantage throughout their push to try to make their first World Series appearance in franchise history.
For Raleigh personally though, he's now chasing even further history.
Raleigh Has Realistic Chance to Break Aaron Judge's Home Run Record
By crossing rare 60 home run plateau, Raleigh has set himself up to chase down the man he's battling for American League MVP with for the AL home run record. Back in 2022, Judge made history by hitting 62 long balls, and now with four games left, Raleigh has a real chance to tie or break that record.
It's already been an incredibly special season in Seattle both for the team as a whole and Raleigh personally, and given the MVP debate, breaking Judge's record would certainly give him another feather in his cap for the argument.
Judge may very well still win the award -- something which would be most deserved given the quietly historic season of his own he's having for the New York Yankees -- but it's safe to say Raleigh would rather finish ahead of New York and clinch home field if they do have to face off in October.
With one more game against the Colorado Rockies before welcoming the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers to town this weekend for the final series of the year, another home run for Raleigh on Thursday would set him up phenomenally to at least tie the record.
He said it with his own words though: the bigger goal is to head into October with momentum and maybe, just maybe, go "win the whole f***ing thing."