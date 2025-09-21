Raleigh Reaches Another Milestone as Mariners Defeat Astros, 6-4

Mariners' Gabe Speier:



“I've never heard the clubhouse so loud after a win. It was a special moment. Like, not a realization, because I've realized as the year’s gone on that we've got what it takes, but it was kind of a ‘holy crap’ moment. I believe in this team.” https://t.co/ox87oT6D4C pic.twitter.com/3ha0g5iw7d