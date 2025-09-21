Raleigh Reaches Another Milestone as Mariners Defeat Astros, 6-4
On a night when Cal Raleigh set the Mariners' single-season home record, first-place Seattle took another huge step forward toward the postseason with a 6-4 victory over the second-place Astros. The win had more than the division on their minds, however, as the M's continue to put themselves in a terrific position for a potential World Series run.
Raleigh launched his 57th home run of he 2025 campaign, passing Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr for the most homers in a season by a Seattle Mariner. He now leads the American League in not only homers, but RBI, as well, with 119. Earlier this month, he also set the season marks for most home runs by a catcher and the most in one year for a switch-hitter. Raleigh is an AL MVP candidate, and that race will almost certainly go down to the wire between him and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
“It’s a weird, weird thing to think about,” Raleigh said about setting the franchise record. “I can’t really comprehend it or wrap my head around it really yet. I’m very grateful for it. And it just feels weird to be in that same sentence with him, for sure.
While Grifffey could not be in attendance in Houston, the gracious Mariners legend sent out a text message to the media, saying the two would hopefully get a chance to exchange pleasantries soon. Griffey has been a firm supporter of the All-Star catcher during what has become a magical season.
“He's reached out a few times,” Raleigh said. “He's been at T-Mobile [Park] a couple of times, as well. He's awesome, a super good guy. Always fun to be around in the clubhouse, and obviously, I got to spend some time with him at the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. That was a really cool experience, and I'm sure he'll have something to say here afterwards.”
The Mariners are in the Driver's Seat
The Mariners will conclude their series with the Astros this evening, but Saturday's showing was really indicative of how the team has played down the stretch. Their combination of steady starting pitching and an absolutely electric offense seems to be coming together at the right time.
Starter George Kirby (now 10-7) threw six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits, while striking out seven. Aside from Raleigh's homer, the M's had consistency up and down the lineup, punctuated by Eugenio Suarez's two RBI night. Closer Andrés Muñoz finished things off to record his 37th save.
As far as postseason outlooks are concerned, Seattle clinched the tiebreaker with Houston for the playoffs and are now two games ahead in the AL West. The Mariners are currently the number two seed overall in the AL, which would give them a bye through the Wild Card round.
Seattle's Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53 ERA) will battle Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04 ERA) when the series wraps up on Sunday night. Then, the Mariners return to T-Mobile Park for their final six regular-season games at home.
Updated AL West Standings
Seattle Mariners, 86-69 (first place)
Houston Astros, 84-71 (2 games out)
Texas Rangers, 79-76 (7 games out)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (7 games): Sept. 21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.