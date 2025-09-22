The Mariners Sweep the Astros as They Take Full Control of the AL West
The Seattle Mariners entered their series against the Houston Astros looking to stake their claim to the American League Western Division title. What came next was three days of domination, as the M's swept their division rivals out of first place and left them on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason picture.
The Mariners defeated the Astros, 7-3, using their usual formula of solid starting pitching and an explosive offensive output. Logan Gilbert allowed one earned run in six innings pitched, striking out four, while allowing just three hits and one walk. With the win, the Seattle starter improved his record to 6-6.
Shortstop JP Crawford delivered the biggest blow at the plate for Seattle, hitting a second-inning grand slam against Houston starter Jason Alexander (now 4-2). MVP candidate Cal Raleigh followed with his 58th long ball of the season.
Seattle's magic number to clinch the AL West is now down to three, entering the last week of the season. The Mariners are currently in line to capture their first division title since their historic 116-win season in 2001. They currently hold the second seed in the American League playoffs, meaning they would get a bye through the Wild Card round.
Seattle also has the luxury of finishing up their schedule at home. They will host the woeful Colorado Rockies for a three-game series before they close out the 2025 regular season with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cal Raleigh Continues to Add to His MVP Resume
Raleigh's 58th long ball of the season virtually guarantees that the switch-hitting catcher will reach the 60-homer milestone. He only needs two more with six games remaining. If he hits that magical mark, he will become just the seventh man in the long and hallowed history of Major League Baseball to achieve the feat. The other names on that list are Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, and Aaron Judge.
Raleigh also has an outside opportunity to surpass Judge's AL Record of 62 home runs, set in 2022. That could help pad his MVP resume even more. Judge is his main opponent for the crown, so shattering his record might carry some extra weight with voters.
Updated AL West Standings
Seattle Mariners, 87-69 (first place)
Houston Astros, 84-72 (3 games out | Seattle owns the tie-breaker)
Texas Rangers, 79-77 (8 games out | Eliminated from Divisional Contention)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (6 games): Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.