Mariners Star Rookie Pitcher May Be Nearing Return After Successful Rehab Start
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a hotly contested divisional race in which they are trying to lock up the American League West for the first time since 2001, the longest divisional drought in the entire AL.
Leading by a half game with just 11 left to play, the Mariners have gone through spurts this year of looking like a legitimate championship contender, but for now they just need to cling to this lead or at the very least lock up a Wild Card spot.
If they can get that done, they may have a chance to receive a huge boost when they get there in the form of a rookie pitcher who has been on the shelf since the middle of August. Right-hander Logan Evans was placed on the injured list back on August 15 with elbow inflammation, but on Tuesday night, he made his first rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma.
Evans Begins Rehab Assignment Ahead of Return to Seattle
Evans got the start on Tuesday night and threw just one inning, striking out one and walking one while not giving up a run. It was what he had to say after the game which was the most encouraging part though and gave Mariners fans some hope.
"Felt good...right when I got to the mound, I was like damn, it's nice to be back," he said via Kristilyn Hetherington of the organization. "It felt good in the sense of getting back and facing hitters. That was my first time seeing a hitter in the box since going on the IL so it felt good, I got to throw all my pitches and feel those out so good day."
Evans threw 22 pitches, but just 11 of them were strikes as the 24-year-old looked a bit rusty in the command department, however that was to be expected after a full month without seeing an opposing batter.
How Evans Performed This Year For Mariners
Making 15 starts before being placed on the shelf, the young rookie showed some flashes, but ultimately struggled with consistency. Pitching to a 4.37 ERA and 1.404 WHIP, Evans did have a 6-5 record with 58 strikeouts over his 78.1 innings pitched, though the 30 walks were a concern.
In all likelihood, if Seattle was going to bring him back this year for the playoffs -- provided obviously that he is ready -- it would not be to return to the rotation barring an unforeseen absence there in what is still one of the deepest groups in baseball.
Having Evans as a bullpen option though to give multiple innings later in games should absolutely be in the cards if he can get the command under control and demonstrate to Seattle that he is ready to go and able to contribute.
Given that this team wants to make a deep playoff run, you can never have enough hands on deck, and hearing that Evans his making his way back is certainly a very positive update.