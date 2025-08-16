Seattle Mariners Manager Provides Positive Injury Update on Rookie Hurler
Ahead of the first game of a three-game series against the New York Mets Friday, the Seattle Mariners made several roster moves.
The Mariners activated outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley from the injured list and recalled left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
The corresponding moves to Raley's and Saucedo's returns stood out. Utility player Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Tacoma and rookie right-handed starting pitcher Logan Evans was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.
Evans' placement on the IL comes a day after he started Seattle's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out one batter, walked four, threw two wild pitches and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in four innings pitched.
At this point in the season, Evans' going on the IL could threaten the rest of his year, if not end it entirely. But there seems to be optimism that his ailment isn't serious.
"Obviously it's a tough break," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Friday. "For him, it'll be a chance to kind of take a breath here at this part of the season. From what I've hear, thing are gonna go OK and smoothly, but just a chance to kind of get his breath a little bit here."
Evans didn't inform Wilson or anyone else of potential discomfort before his start against the Orioles.
"I think this might have been something that came up yesterday," Wilson said. "Hopefully it gets resolves as quickly as possible."
The rookie starter made his MLB debut April 27 and has made 15 starts. He's posted a 4.37 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 78.1 innings pitched.
The Mariners are 68-55 on the campaign and will play the Mets again at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACTIVATE SLUGGER, RECALL RELIEVER: The Mariners activated outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley and recalled Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A ahead of a series against the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
FRIDAY MARKS ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC MARINERS ACCOMPLISHMENT: On Aug. 15, 2012, Felix Hernandez threw the only perfect game in Mariners history. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS OR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, METS: The Mariners will look to get their road trip back on track in an interleague series. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.