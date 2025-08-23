Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Receives Treatment For Recent Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is fully healthy for the first time this season. The starting five of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller all have clean bills of health after being out for various injuries.
Miller was on the injured list twice due to right elbow inflammation, Kirby began the year on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and Gilbert spent time on the shelf due to a right flexor strain.
Those five are good to go, but there's another Mariners starting pitcher that is dealing with his own ailment.
Rookie right-handed hurler Logan Evans filled in for Seattle across the various injuries dealt to the rotation. He posted a 4.37 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 78.1 innings pitched across 15 starts in his rookie season.
Evans' last start was a 5-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 14. Evans struck out one batter, walked four and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in four innings pitched.
Evans was placed on the injured list a day after his start due to right elbow inflammation. In a pregame news scrum Friday, Seattle general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on 2023 12th-round pick.
"(He) had a cortisone shot in his elbow," Hollander said. "Hoping to start a throwing program in a couple days. However long he's down without throwing is how long, roughly, it takes to build back up. So hopefully get that going in the next couple days to allow him to minimize the down time."
According to Hollander, Evans started to feel off after a pitch in the first inning against Baltimore. Evans got his arm checked out the next day, where the inflammation was revealed.
"Hopefully the cortisone can calm (the inflammation) down," Hollander said. "He's feeling better already, so would anticipate him starting to throw in the next couple days."
