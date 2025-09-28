Mariners Get Swept by the Dodgers to Close Out the 2025 Regular Season
In what should have been a close match-up of World Series contenders, the Seattle Mariners proved to be no match for the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. LA swept the boys from Emerald City three straight games to close the book on what has been a successful season for both squads.
With the loss, the M's end the regular season with a 90-72 record, following a red-hot September that saw them oust longtime nemesis the Houston Astros from the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Dodgers (93-69) captured the NL West crown, as they look to repeat as World Champions in 2025. LA defeated the New York Yankees in five games in last year's Fall Classic.
Starters Bryce Miller (4-6) took the loss for Seatte, allowing four earned runs in just four innings pitched. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (11-2) picked up the victory, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out seven batters, while issuing just one walk. Saturday's game was the final regular season start of Kershaw's career, as he announced on September 18 that he would retire at the end of the 2025 campaign.
Kershaw Says Goodbye
Despite the Mariners' loss, the home crowd was incredibly gracious to Kershaw, who acknowledged them with a tip of the cap when he exited the game in the sixth inning. Saturday's win was the 223rd of his illustrious career, and he's almost certainly going to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame eventually.
"I'm going to call it; I'm going to retire," Kershaw said earlier this month. "We talked about it a lot. (My wife) Ellen and I talked about it a lot. The kiddos talked about it a lot. I'm at peace with it. I think it's the right time... I can't think of a better season to go out"
As for the Mariners, they enter the postseason as the number-two seed in the American League Playoffs. They will receive a bye and have home field advantage when they meet a opponent, to be determined, in the Divisional Playoff round.