Seattle Mariners Make Big Move on Monday That Has Major Roster Effect
Before the Seattle Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a big series opener on Monday, they've made a roster move with major implications.
The team has brought back starting infielder Jorge Polanco from the injured list while sending down top prospect Tyler Locklear to Triple-A Tacoma.
Polanco hasn't played since May 26 because of a hamstring injury and is hitting only .195 this season but he's coming off an excellent rehab assignment that saw him hit three homers in six games between Single-A Everett and Tacoma. He hit .300 in those six games.
This move has far-reaching implications so let's explain a little further
What it means for the M's roster
Polanco instantly slots in as the team's second baseman again. Dylan Moore, who has been used as a starter to cover multiple injuries this year, can now go back to being a great chess piece rather than a starter everyday. And Ryan Bliss becomes a bench player who has the ability to spot start.
What it means for the lineup in general
It means more maneuvering for Scott Servais. The assumption is that Polanco will play every day, so how does Bliss fit into this? Against lefties, perhaps Bliss becomes the 2B and Polanco the DH, and this leaves out Mitch Garver? Perhaps Bliss remains a true bench option and is only a pinch-hitter. But the M's like Bliss, Moore, Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver against lefties, and it's very hard to get all those guys in in any lineup.
What it means for Locklear
The No. 8 prospect in the organization, Locklear acquitted himself well in his first big league action. He hit two home runs but when Ty France came back, he returned to the bench. He'll now go get a chance to play again every day. France is only under contract through 2025 and it seems unlikely that the team will pay him big money, so Locklear's development will be key to the M's future.
The Mariners play the Rays on Monday at 3:50 p.m. PT.
