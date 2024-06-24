Former World Champion Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment For Mariners
World Series champion reliever Heath Hembree is set to make his rehab debut with the Everett Aquasox, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Hembree was signed this past offseason by the M's but hasn't pitched yet this year. The Aquasox put the announcement out on social media:
Right-handed relief pitcher Heath Hembree has been assigned to the Everett AquaSox for a rehab appearance. He has appeared in 11 MLB seasons, winning the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox. He signed with the Seattle Mariners in February 2024.
The 35-year-old has pitched for the Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in his career. He had by far the best run with Boston, going 15-5 for them over seven years. In that 2018 World Series championship year, he made 67 appearances.
It's going to be a long rehab assignment for Hembree and there's no guarantee that he actually makes the M's roster this year, but if he does, he can provide a veteran presence down in the bullpen.
Hembree was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of the college ranks. He pitched for both the College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina. He is not the only guy with major league experience to play for Everett this year: Veteran infielder Jorge Polanco just played two games for the Aquasox as part of his rehab assignment as well.
