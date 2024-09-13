Miami Marlins Set to Break Incredible Record in Baseball History Held By Seattle Mariners
On Thursday, the Miami Marlins made two roster moves, bringing up pitchers Jeff Lindgren and Michael Petersen.
Once either one of them gets in a game, the Marlins will break an MLB record that is currently held by the Seattle Mariners.
Per Marlins reporter Craig Mish:
The Miami Marlins are now set to break the All-Time MLB record for most players (70) used during a single season, once Lindgren or Petersen pitch. Currently tied at 69 with the 2019 Seattle Mariners.
The 2019 Mariners were the team that started the organization's rebuild. Following a 2018 season in which the M's narrowly missed the playoffs, Seattle traded away Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, James Paxton and Jean Segura. In season, they traded away the likes of Edwin Encarnacion and Jay Bruce. The organization became a haven for young players to get opportunities and for guys to get their feet wet in the big leagues.
While the usual suspects like Kyle Seager, Marco Gonzales and Mitch Haniger made up the core of the roster, 2019 Mariners also featured guys like Domingo Santana, Mallex Smith, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Mac Williamson, Keon Broxton, Braden Bishop, Donovan Walton, David Freitas, Mike Leake, Parker Markel, Matt Carasiti, Jesse Biddle, Connor Sadzeck and Reggie McClain. They went 68-94.
The Mariners spent that season figuring out the core of guys they wanted to roll with as they headed back toward contention. They ended up going 28-32 in the COVID 2020 season the following year and then missed the playoffs on the last day of the season in 2021 before making the playoffs in 2022.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GOOD GOIN, GENO: Former M's standout Eugenio Suarez just joined Babe Ruth in some awesome baseball history. Here's how.
LUKE RALEY TIME: Raley is looking to make some unique team history with his next home run. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: