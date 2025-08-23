Middle of Lineup Shines For Seattle Mariners in 3-2 Win Against Athletics
SEATTLE — The middle of the lineup were the heroes for the Seattle Mariners in a 3-2 win against the Athletics on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor and designated hitter Jorge Polanco hit respective home runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie.
Those two home runs provided just enough breathing room for Seattle's bullpen.
Relievers Matt Brash and Gabe Speier pitched a scoreless eighth, and All-Star closer Andres Munoz was tasked with closing out the game in the ninth.
Munoz struck out A's catcher Shea Langeliers to lead off the inning, then allowed three straight hits. The third was an RBI single by shortstop from Jacob Wilson that resulted in the eventual final of 3-2.
Munoz walked center fielder Lawrence Butler to give the A's a bases-loaded situation with one out. Second baseman Darell Hernaiz flew out to Julio Rodriguez in center fielder, and a strong throw home kept first baseman Tyler Soderstrom from scoring from third.
Munoz struck out right fielder JJ Bleday on three pitches to strand three Athletics runners and earn his 30th save in 36 opportunities.
"Heck of a ball game tonight," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Great way to start this homestand. ... Offensively, some big blows tonight. When you look at the home runs — so key being able to put those three runs up there."
Before his solo home run in the seventh, Polanco hit a single in the bottom of the fifth. Polanco's single came the at-bat after third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit his 40th homer of the season to tie the game 1-1.
Polanco's single didn't result in a run, but it was one of the most crucial at-bats of the game. He drew a 10-pitches from A's starting pitcher Luis Morales, who finished with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed on two hits (one home run) in six innings pitched.
Morales and Mariners starter Bryan Woo were almost neck-and-neck in their pitch counts through the fourth inning. Entering the fifth, Morales was at 55 pitches and Woo was at 57. Polanco's long plate appearance helped balloon Morales' pitch count to 82 through the fifth, while Woo's was at 70.
Morales was pulled after the sixth inning at 97 pitches. The first inning Seattle faced the A's bullpen was when Naylor and Polanco hit their respective solo shots.
"Those at-bats, they add up, especially towards the end of the ball game," Wilson said. "And getting that pitch count a little bit higher, so he's not able to get as deep, is big."
Woo went seven innings and fanned seven batters. He walked two and allowed one earned run on one hit — a solo shot from A's designated hitter Brent Rooker in the top of the first.
"Divisional opponents, you face a lot," Woo said after the game. "I know for me, my last two games against them have not gone how I wanted. Definitely wanted to get off to a good start tonight and a little bit of a revenge game. You give up games like that, runs like that the last two times facing them, you go out there with a little bit more of a chip on your shoulder."
The Mariners improved to 69-60 on the season with the victory and snapped a five-game losing streak. The M's stayed two games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and are a half-game behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card spot.
Seattle will look to snap a three-series losing streak in Game 2 of the series against the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. PT on Saturday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Jeffrey Springs will start for the A's.
