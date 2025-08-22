Seattle Mariners Infielder Nearing Rehab Assignment, Per Team General Manager
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in the final stretch of the season. Entering Friday, the M's had 34 games left in the year. They were two games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and held a two-game lead for the final AL wild card spot over the Kansas City Royals.
The Mariners could cement their spot in the postseason the next several games. They might get more help in that endeavor.
According to Seattle general manager Justin Hollander, second baseman Ryan Bliss is nearing a return after months on the shelf due to a left biceps tear. He suffered the injury during an at-bat against the Houston Astros on April 8 and was placed on the IL one day later.
"(Bliss is) getting closer and closer to starting a rehab assignment," Hollander said in a pregame news scrum Friday. "He will probably start one next week."
Hollander said that Bliss will likely have a similar rehab assignment to the one outfielder Victor Robles is currently on, which would consist of 40-50 plate appearances in the minors before being activated off the IL, or being available to return to the team.
Bliss entered the season as the Mariners' starting second baseman after winning the job in spring training in a competition against Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and Cole Young.
Bliss scored one run in 11 games and hit one double and one home run with three RBIs before landing on the IL. He slashed .200/.282/.314 with a .596 OPS.
Bliss' injury eventually led to Young, who began the year with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers as a top 100 prospect, making his MLB debut.
Since Young was called up May 31, he's scored 22 runs in 60 games and has hit seven doubles, a triple and four home runs with 23 RBIs. He's slashed .243/.329/.357 with a .686 OPS.
Young is firmly entrenched as the team's starting second baseman, but Bliss' return could give the team options and depth, which are valuable to have in a playoff push.
