MLB Expert Notes Seattle Mariners' Ability to Make More Contact as Key to Success

Before the Mariners took two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and lost to the Red Sox on Tuesday, we caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to talk about M's new offensive approach.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Miles Mastrobuoni (21) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Athletics during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on March 28.
Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Miles Mastrobuoni (21) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Athletics during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on March 28. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday afternoon at 12-11 overall and right in the thick of the American League West race. Despite the 8-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, the M's have won four consecutive series and just took two of three games from the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.

A good deal of the M's success this season has stemmed from their improved approach offensively. As of now, the M's are tied for third in baseball in walks (98) and they have the 11th-most strikeouts (208). That is a noticeable improvement from last season, when the Mariners led baseball in strikeouts.

The M's were in an even better position last week. They were 12th in baseball heading into last Thursday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds, which is when we caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to discuss the improvement in contact rate.

I ​think ​it ​absolutely ​fits ​the ​style ​of ​play ​this ​team ​needs ​to ​have. ​The ​Mariners ​are ​never ​going ​to ​be ​one ​of ​the ​teams ​that ​hits ​the ​most ​home ​runs, ​so ​why ​not ​give ​yourself ​the ​best ​chance? ​You ​put ​a ​runner ​third ​base ​with ​one ​out, ​having ​the ​ball ​put ​in ​play, ​and ​you're ​scoring ​a ​run ​without ​benefit ​of ​a ​two-run ​homer. ​​It's ​interesting ​because ​the ​Cubs ​are ​going ​through ​a ​similar ​evolution ​this ​year, ​and ​I ​just ​saw ​them ​over ​the ​weekend. ​They've ​got ​a ​whole ​lineup ​of ​guys ​who ​grind ​out ​at-bats ​and ​they ​put ​the ​ball ​in ​play. ​Besides ​Kyle ​Tucker, ​there ​are ​really ​no ​high-​end ​offensive ​players. ​But ​that ​group ​can ​work ​together ​because ​they ​put ​the ​ball ​in ​play. ​And ​let's ​face ​it, ​if ​you ​have ​a ​team ​that ​can ​do ​that ​in ​2025, ​when ​the ​batting ​averages ​are ​the ​lowest ​they've ​ever ​been ​and ​the ​strikeout ​rates ​are ​the ​highest ​they've ​ever ​been, ​you ​have ​an ​outlier ​team. ​And ​I ​think ​it ​makes ​sense ​that ​the ​Mariners ​would ​build ​a ​roster ​like ​that.

Olney joins the podcast each Thursday morning and you can always find the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or you can listen right here.

The Mariners play the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. PT.

