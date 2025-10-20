MLB Insider Discusses the Game 7 Match Up Between the Mariners and Blue Jays
Following a 6-2 loss in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Seattle Mariners know that it's all on the line tonight. As they face the Toronto Blue Jays tonight, they realize a berth in their first-ever World Series, as well as the luster of what has become a magical season, is all on the line.
It's been an odd series to call, based on how many times the road team has won. Seattle appeared to have total control after taking the first two games of the ALCS on the road in the Great White North. However, the Jays immediately snatched those two wins back when the two team's traveled back to the Emerald City. After splitting the next two showdowns, it has finally come to this... where the crown is on the line; winner take all.
MLB Analyst Jon Morosi spoke with Seattle Sports, and had plenty to say about tonight's sudden death situation. But first, he discussed this showdown from a historical perspective, pointing out how monumental this match-up is.
"We are about to have a Game 7 of the American League Championship Series – the first-ever Game 7 in Mariners history,” Morosi said. “The first Game 7 for the Blue Jays since they lost Game 7 in the 1985 American League Championship Series over at Exhibition Stadium 40 years ago this week.”
“Simply put, the Blue Jays played a better ball game tonight than the Mariners did. They turned three double plays. The Mariners committed three errors. Trey Yesavage was sharper than Logan Gilbert. A few pitches that Gilbert left up, the Blue Jays stung them. With their season on the line, it was the Jays who had the momentum.”
How Will the Mariners Bounce Back?
Morosi pointed to the pitching staff being the biggest factor for the Mariners in Game 7. And although it's been talked to death, the mid-September injury to 15-game winner Bryan Woo has certainly shook up the staff. Woo skipped the ALDS and has only thrown two innings in the League Championship Series thus far.
“For the Mariners, the biggest question I have right now is, ‘How many innings could they potentially have Bryan Woo in Game 7?'” Morosi said. “Here’s why that’s such a question: Because the Mariners went to Matt Brash when they were trailing here in Game 6 (and) Brash did not pitch especially well. His command looked a little bit off relative to where he’s been for most of this postseason. That’s a little bit of a concern."
“You would expect Andrés Muñoz (to be) available for two innings, so maybe the plan is Kirby for five, Woo for two and then Muñoz with the potential of brief appearances from Brash, (Eduard) Bazardo and (Gabe) Speier mixed in there.”
George Kirby will start Game 7 for the Mariners, and he will be opposed by Shane Bieber. However, as Morosi stated, the game will likely come down to whoever as the sharpest bullpen. For the overworked Mariners' pitching staff, that could spell trouble. This promises to be an exciting finish to a somewhat bizarre series.