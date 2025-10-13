MLB Insider Discusses the Mariners' Game 1 Victory over the Blue Jays
The Seattle set the tone in their series on Sunday night in Toronto. Looking to make it to the first World Series in franchise history, they struck a major blow by defeating the Blue Jays, 3-2, in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Seattle's starting Bryce Miller pitched brilliantly, only allowing one earned run over six innings. The M's pitching staff held the formidable Jays lineup to just two hits for the entire nine-inning affair. Clutch closer Andres Munoz finished things off to pick up the save.
“A masterful performance by Miller and the Seattle bullpen," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said of the M's victory. "It seems that they actually drew confidence and strength from what they had done against the Tigers instead of being tired from the journey.”
The esteemed analyst also discussed the Seattle squad's offensive output, up and down the lineup. But, he was especially enamored with AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh's solo shot off Tornoto's starter.
“Cal Raleigh drove a splitter out of the ballpark from Kevin Gausman, something that almost never happens,” Morosi said. “Gausman had given up in the regular season a .233 slugging percentage on two-strike splitters. Not that one.”
What is the Mariners' Outlook in the ALCS?
Morosi says this clash between the Mariners and the Blue Jays could be a true classic, based on what he witnessed in Game 1. However, the Game 1 win for Seattle definitely put an interesting spin on the series, right out of the gate.
“This is going to be now a fascinating series moving forward,” Morosi added. “In many ways, Trey Yesavage has the best pure stuff on the Blue Jays’ pitching staff. He starts Game 2 for the Blue Jays, and yet he’s never quite encountered a situation like this where his team is now behind in the series, (and) he is under stress having to make a huge start.
“The Toronto bullpen also had some struggles (Sunday), especially in the realm of falling behind hitters early and issuing some walks. The Jays have to clean that up, they need a huge start from Yesavage, and they’ve got to do more than score just that one run from the first inning to get back and level this series at one game apiece before it shifts to what is going to be a raucous T-Mobile Park in Seattle.”
Game 2 of the American League Championship Series is scheduled for later today (Monday, Oct 13, 2025). The starting pitchers will be Logan Gilbert (1-0, 1.13 ERA this postseason) for the Mariners vs. Toronto rookie hurler Trey Yesavage.