MLB Insider Continues to Link Seattle Mariners to Free Agent 1B Christian Walker
The Seattle Mariners have needs all over the infield this offseason. The team designated first baseman Ty France for assignment this past July and then declined the team option on Jorge Polanco before non-tendering Josh Rojas.
As a result, the M's have gaping holes at both second and third base. They could also stand to gain a right-handed hitter at first base to pair with Luke Raley. That's why you've heard them connected to both Justin Turner and Carlos Santana thus far this offseason.
However, despite those connections, MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi still thinks the M's have a chance at landing free agent first baseman Christian Walker, formerly of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"[Christian] Walker and the Mariners - that is one of the pairings that I am watching very carefully here potentially in the days ahead [of the Winter Meetings]."
Walker is set to turn 34 before the season begins next March and is coming off a year in which he hit .251 with 26 homers and 84 RBI. He has three consecutive seasons of 26 homers or more and also hit 29 back in 2019. Walker is a three-time Gold Glover who also received MVP votes in 2023.
Morosi is right: The pairing makes sense. The M's need another power threat in the middle of the order, and they need a right-handed hitting first baseman. They could rotate Raley and him at first base and designated hitter, giving the lineup some length and flexibility at the same time.
However, the dollar figure is what likely doesn't make sense.
Walker was projected to get a three-year, $60 million deal by MLBTradeRumors just a few weeks ago. Should the M's make an offer like that, that is basically their entire budget and leaves them no room to do any of the other things they need to do. They've been said to have only $15-20 million to spend.
The only way that the M's could seem to make this work is if they shed some salary in the form of trades. They could move on from pitcher Luis Castillo or outfielder Randy Arozarena, two things they clearly don't want to do.
Jerry Dipoto is known to be creative, so we'll see what he cooks up this offseason.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: