MLB Insider Floats Possible Infield Targets For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have a lot of options to improve in the offseason but could have few ways to obtain them due to self-imposed restraints.
The Mariners reportedly just have approximately $16 million available to spend in the offseason, likely taking them out of contention for top-tier free agents like Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and others.
But throughout President of Baseball Operation Jerry Dipoto's nine-year tenure heading the Seattle's front office, the organization has always preferred to improve in the trade market.
There are several high-caliber infielders across the league that the Mariners could obtain via trade, in addition to maybe bringing back Carlos Santana or Justin Turner in free agency.
In a recent episode of the Fair Territory podcast, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed possible targets for Seattle.
The first option that Rosenthal floated out was the Mariners trading one of its starting pitchers for Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas.
Rosenthal also mentioned the possibility of acquiring third baseman Alec Bohm from the Philadelphia Phillies.
"This is a team also that, ideally, could look at first base, as well. Although I do believe that Alonso or Walker will be out of their price range. So there are guys like Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Anthony Rizzo, Paul Goldschmidt. A whole host of first baseman, free agents, who are available. Would any of them be enough along with a new third baseman or second baseman? I don't believe so. And that's why the temptation to trade one of the starters for a bigger bat has to be there for the Mariners. If they're not going to spend big in free agency, and that's not something I anticipate them doing, then the way to get the biggest possible return is to give up something that you covet yourself. And it would be difficult for them to do, they don't want to do it. But if I'm the Mariners, I at least have to listen."
Based on Rosenthal's statements, he seems out on the idea that the Mariners could gain an elite bat without touching the starting rotation.
Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have been outspoken about the infield being a position of need.
And it might take a bigger trade than some fans are comfortable with to find a competitive infield for 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POPULAR WEBSITE PREDICTS BOUNCEBACK SEASON FOR FRANCHISE STAR: The Seattle Mariners face of the franchise could be in for a bounce-back 2025 per FanGraphs' ZiPS projections. CLICK HERE
ASTROS REPORTEDLY OPEN TO REUNION WITH ALL-STAR INFIELDER: Per a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros are reportedly interested trying to bring back Alex Bregman to a much friendlier contract than he's searching for. CLICK HERE
MARINERS VETERAN MINOR LEAGUER HELPS LEAD USA TO BRONZE MEDAL: Former Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays reliever Casey Lawrence clinched a top-three finish for the United States in the Premier12 Baseball Tournament. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.