MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners will Remain a Contender, Despite ALCS Loss
After Toronto ended the Mariners' magical season in the American League Championship Series, Seattle fans are (expectedly) feeling the sting. The 2025 club was the most powerful unit the franchise has seen since its legendary 2001 squad. But this group felt more capable of a run to the Fall Classic, which makes the loss seem larger.
However, one Major League Baseball analyst says that fans in the Emerald City should look to the future. The team's two brightest stars, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, signed to long-term deals, and help is on its way from the minors. As ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed these topics and more on the Brock and Salt Show, he said that the Mariners should be one of baseball's best teams for the immediate future.
“I think this is a really important thing for Mariners fans to hear today. This feels like a beginning, not an end,” Passan said. “And we have seen teams that have dynastic aspirations reach this point and go backward. I don’t see that with the Mariners, though. I see this being the beginning of the best run in the history of this franchise.”
“There are going to be some guys who succeed and there are going to be some guys who fail, but the sheer number of really good prospects that the Mariners have led me to believe that they’re going to be in this position again. And I’m not saying every year it’s going to be the Mariners in the ALCS the same way it’s been every year the Astros are in the ALCS, but I think they’re going to have, within the next five years, multiple cracks at it."
Prolific Prospects are on Their Way to Seattle
Passan also pointed out the number of prized prospects the Mariners have, and how some of them could fill important slots as rookies in 2026. Especially, top-ranked minor leaguer Colt Emerson, who is expected to be big-league ready by next year.
“Three-quarters of their infield are free agents, right? So they need to figure out who’s going to be the first baseman, who’s their third baseman. I suppose you could slide in Cole Young at second base, or maybe (prospects Colt) Emerson or (Michael) Arroyo emerges at that spot,” Passan said.
“But they’re going to need to add at least one power bat, and I don’t know if that’s re-signing Josh Naylor, re-signing Eugenio Suárez, or re-signing both. If you ran this team back with a little bit extra help in the bullpen, I feel pretty good about things.”