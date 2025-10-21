Blue Jays win ALCS, Eliminate the Mariners
In what became a gritty, back-and-forth battle for the American League Championship, Toronto eventually outlasted Seattle in their seven-game series. The Blue Jays defeated the Mariners, 4-3, in Game 7 at Rogers Centre on Monday night.
“When you have a group of guys that genuinely play for one another, that's a real thing,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “You can't measure it, like you can't measure clutch. But you can feel it. It's easy to say, but when you look up and you're one of the last two teams standing, it's real.”
For the Blue Jays, it means the first trip to the Fall Classic since 1993, when they won it all behind Joe Carter's legendary, walk-off home run. But for the Mariners, it represents another year that the team still hasn't appeared in a World Series. Founded in 1977, the franchise has played in the American League Championship Series four times: in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2025, but has zero pennants to show for it.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the ALCS MVP after hitting. 385 with a 1.330 OPS and striking out just two times in the seven-game showdown. Toronto will now host the defending World Series champion Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, which is set for Friday.
Sadness in Seattle
After an emotional season and a classic run to their first division championship since 2001, there were high hopes in the Emerald City when the postseason began. This was supposed to be the year the M's finally broke through the glass ceiling. Instead, it will be another offseason of 'what-ifs'.
“I hate to use the word failure, but it’s a failure,” said AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, who shed tears in the visiting clubhouse. “What we expected was to get to the World Series and win a World Series.”
“I know this stings,” said Mariners manager Dan Wilson, “and there’s no question it’s going to sting. It’s a special team in there. It’s a shame we had to come out on the wrong side of this one.”