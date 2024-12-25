MLB Insider Speculates on Deal That Would Send Bo Bichette to Seattle Mariners
As the holiday season comes to a close, the Seattle Mariners are still looking for answers to their infield problems.
The Mariners entered the offseason with clear needs at first, second and third base, which were confirmed by the team's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto.
With around two months until Spring Training begins, Seattle has yet to make headway beyond stalled or preliminary trade talks and discussions with free agents that haven't yielded any deals.
There's still time for the Mariners to turn the offseason around, albeit with less options than they had even a week ago.
One MLB insider recently speculated that Seattle could make an unexpected move with a familiar trade partner.
In a mailbag story published by the Athletic's Jim Bowden, one reader suggested Seattle should try and land Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette. The fan also asked what it would take for the Mariners to land the Orlando, Fla., native. And if Bowden's correct in his assessment on what it would take to land Bichette, it might be a deal too enticing for Seattle to pass up:
The Mariners are willing to trade some of their top prospects for a major-league-ready first- or third-base bat, so Toronto might be able to acquire either Colt Emerson, 19, or Cole Young, 21, for Bichette, which they should consider given that he’s under contract for only one more year. Bichette would play third base for Seattle.
Bichette is coming off a down 2024 that was plagued with injuries. He hit .225 with four home runs and 31 RBIs in just 81 games played.
In the three seasons prior to 2024, Bichette didn't hit below .290 and had at least 20 home runs each of those years.
The Mariners might hesitate trading for Bichette for several reasons. Bichette will be a free agent after 2025 and is set to earn $17.58 million before hitting the open market. His recent injury concerns and price tag might give Seattle pause, especially if the main return is top prospects like Emerson or Young. The possibility of Bichette being a one-and-done player also wouldn't help convince the Mariners to make that swap.
But the Blue Jays are in no man's land with Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
After Toronto missed out on superstar outfielder Juan Soto, both those aforementioned stars are set to play their final seasons under contract in 2025 before hitting free agency next offseason. Guerrero Jr. will be one, if not the most coveted player on the market next year. And with so many potential suitors, it's unlikely the Blue Jays keep Guerrero Jr. and Bichette.
The Blue Jays and Seattle are common trade partners, and there were reports during the 2024 trade deadline that the Mariners had at least asked about Guerrero Jr.'s availability.
Seattle likely has a better idea than most clubs what it would take to land Bichette. And Toronto could be looking to get some kind of return for him if the two sides can't agree to a contract extension before the 2025 trade deadline.
All of those factors could line up nicely the Mariners to acquire the former second-round draft pick, if they want to.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ONE OF THREE TEAMS WITH GENUINE INTEREST IN KIM: Per a report, the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres are the three teams in serious contention for KBO free agent Hyeseong Kim. CLICK HERE
OPINION: MARINERS FANS SHOULD PREPARE FOR PLATOON OF RALEY, LOCKLEAR: The Seattle Mariners have missed out on several free agents in the offseason and that could lead to a platoon of Luke Raley and top 10 prospect Tyler Locklear for 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS YET TO RE-ENGAGE WITH TURNER: According to a recent article from the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners pursuit of Carlos Santana seemed to take priority over a reunion with Justin Turner. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.