Seattle Mariners 1-of-3 Teams "Expressing The Greatest Interest" in Korean Infielder
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to make their first major acquisition of the offseason and the first domino to to fall for the team might be via an intenational player from Korea.
Hyeseong Kim, a middle infielder for the Korean Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes, was in the beginning of December. Teams had 30 days at the time of him being made available to negotiate a deal with him (Jan. 4).
According to early reports, Seattle was one of the teams with the most interest in Kim. And a little over the week until the deadline to sign him, it seems like that's still the case.
Per a report from Korean media company YTN that was relayed via Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo on "X), the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres are the three teams "expressing the greatest interest" in Kim.
Kim has been one of the prolific hitters in the KBO since becoming a professional in 2017. He has a career batting average of .304 with 37 home runs, 386 RBIs and 211 home runs in eight seasons.
Kim is the only player in KBO history to win a Gold Glove as a second baseman and shortstop. He's projected to earn a contract in the realm of three years, $24 million.
The Mariners have openings at first base, second base and third base. Kim's experience in the middle infield would give the team solid defensive coverage at second base with the potential for solid and consistent contact in the bottom half of the lineup.
And if his eventual major league deal falls in line with projections, he'll be cheap. Which might be the most critical factor for a Seattle club with $15-20 million in available payroll.
