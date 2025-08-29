MLB Issues Decision on Suspension Appeal For Seattle Mariners Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners and one of the most dynamic players on the roster finally got a resolution to a massive looming question.
Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was levied a 10-game suspension by MLB due to an incident while he was on a rehab assignment with the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers. He threw his bat at Athletics/Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes after being hit by a pitch Aug. 17, and was given his suspension two days later.
Robles appealed the suspension, and played four games for Seattle while the decision was under appeal.
On Friday, the MLB announced its decision and reduced Robles' suspension to seven games. Robles will begin serving the suspension immediately, in the first of a nine-game road trip for the Mariners on Aug. 29.
Robles suspension will be served and he'll be eligible to return on the team's current road trip against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 6.
Robles was on the injured list from April 7-Aug. 23 due to a left shoulder fracture/dislocation he suffered making a catch against the foul net in a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 6.
"I just feel (that was) too many games," Robles said via bench coach/translator Manny Acta in an interview Aug. 23. "Especially for a guy like (me) who lost four months of the season. (I) feel like adding 10 more is not fair (to me)."
Robles has scored four runs in 14 games this season and has hit three doubles with five RBIs. He's slashed .246/.267/.298 with a .565 OPS and has stolen four bases in as many opportunities. In his four games off the injured list, he hit .154 (2-for-13) with a run and two RBIs and has stolen a base.
