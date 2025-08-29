Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians
The Seattle Mariners will begin a three-series, nine-game road trip against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday. The Mariners are coming off two consecutive series wins a 4-2 homestand, and will be looking to carry that momentum against the Guardians.
Seattle will enter the series 72-62 and with a three-game lead for the final American League wild card standings. Cleveland is five games behind the Mariners in the wild card standings. The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers are ahead of the Guardians in the playoff standings.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Cleveland:
Friday, Aug. 29 — George Kirby (Seattle; 8-6, 4.05 ERA) vs. Logan Allen (Cleveland; 7-10, 4.35 ERA)
George Kirby is coming off his fifth quality start in his last six appearances. He struck out three batters, walked three and allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings pitched against the Athletics on Aug. 23.
Logan Allen has had a down stretch this month. He's yet to record a quality start. He fanned two, walked three and allowed nine earned runs on eight hits (three home runs) in five innings pitched against the Rangers on Aug. 23.
Saturday, Aug. 30 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle; 4-5, 3.69 ERA) vs. Gavin Williams (Cleveland; 8-5, 3.36 ERA)
Logan Gilbert will enter his start coming off a career-high day. He struck out 13 batters, the most in a single game in his career, issued a walk and allowed one earned run on three hits (one home run) in six innings against the Athletics on Aug. 24.
Gavin Williams is coming off one of his shortest starts of the season. He fanned three, walked four and allowed three earned runs on three hits (one home run) in 3.1 innings pitched against Texas on Aug. 24.
Sunday, Aug. 31 — Bryce Miller (Seattle; 3-5, 5.98 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee (Cleveland; 9-10, 4.73 ERA)
Bryce Miller is coming off his second start since being activated off the injured list Aug, 19. He struck four, walked one and allowed four earned runs on six hits (three home runs) in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 25.
Tanner Bibee is coming off his own down stretch. He had monthly ERAs above 6.00 in July and August. He fanned three, walked three and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (two home runs) in six innings pitched in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 25.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INFIELDER BEGINS REHAB ASSIGNMENT WITH TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Second baseman Ryan Bliss will play his first games in nearly five months with the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES FINALE AGAINST PADRES: The Mariners were able to claim the inaugural Vedder Cup while closing out a successful homestand. CLICK HERE
MARINERS THIRD BASEMAN MATCHES CAREER-HIGH AGAINST PADRES: In the 12th year of his career, Eugenio Suarez tied an incredible career milestone. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.