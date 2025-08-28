Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against San Diego Padres
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had an eventful three-game series against the San Diego Padres from Monday-Wednesday.
The Mariners won the inaugural Vedder Cup trophy (named after guitarist/vocalist Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame) by winning the season series 5-1 against the Padres. Multiple players including Eugenio Suarez and Logan Gilbert matched or set career-highs during the series.
Seattle also gained some crucial momentum heading into an upcoming nine-game road trip.
Here's the takeaways from the series between the Mariners and San Diego:
Seattle finds timely hitting at right time:
The biggest weakness for the Mariners on their 2-7 road trip before the homestand was finding timely hitting with runners on base.
Seattle did a much better job at that starting in the series finale against the Athletics, which carried over to the series against the Padres.
The Mariners hit .364 (8-for-22) with runners in scoring position against San Diego, and averaged 5.7 runs a game. They could have scored even more across the series. Seattle stranded 18 runners (six a game) in the series.
The Mariners have had no problem hitting home runs this season. Entering Thursday, they're third in the majors in homers (191). But finding offense outside of homers hasn't been consistent. If the club builds on the timely hitting it showed in the last four games of the homestand, it will have a lot more success on this upcoming road trip than the other one.
Seattle's playoff hopes could rest on bullpen
The pitching has been the most tumultuous unit on the team this season and that doesn't look like it's changing any time soon. Seattle's starting rotation didn't register a quality start against the Padres after registering three-straight in the series against the Athletics.
The bullpen has been going through its own share of tumult this year, and now there's an added "x-factor" with Emerson Hancock making the transition from starter to reliever.
The offense has proved it can make up for down days from the pitching staff, but there's another level the club can reach if the staff manages to find consistency in the final month of the season.
Up next
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday. George Kirby will start for Seattle and Logan Allen will start for Cleveland.
