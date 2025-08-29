Seattle Mariners Infielder Begins Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners have less than 30 games left in the regular season and one of the team's Opening Day starters is nearing his return after a lengthy injury.
Second baseman Ryan Bliss has been on the injured list with torn left biceps since April 9. He suffered the injury taking a swing during a game against the Houston Astros on April 8.
The Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, announced in a post on "X" that Bliss began a rehab assignment with the team Thursday.
Bliss entered the season as Seattle's starting second baseman after he won a competition including Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and Cole Young during the team's spring training.
Since his injury, Young, who began the season as a top 100 prospect, was called up May 31 and has been the team's starting second baseman since. He's platooned with infielder/designated hitter Jorge Polanco in recent weeks.
Bliss scored one run in 11 games before he got hurt. He hit a double and a home run with three RBIs and slashed .200/.282/.314 with a .596 OPS.
There's a question about how Bliss will slot into the team's roster now that Young is entrenched as the team's starting second baseman.
The Mariners could platoon the right-handed Bliss at second base against left-handed pitching, but there's also concern about how the team will structure the roster with imending result of outfielder Victor Robles' appeal of his 10-game suspension.
Whatever the result of the appeal, Robles will have to serve the games levied against him on the major league roster, which will leave Seattle a man down. The roster will also expand from 26 to 28 players Sept. 1.
Whatever the Mariners choose to do, there will be more options with Bliss back in the fold.
