MLB Network Highlights Record-Setting Statistic Seattle Mariners Made in 2024
The Seattle Mariners offense last season was heavily discussed in 2024, and not often for good reasons.
The Mariners lineup was, at one point, on pace to set the single-season MLB record for strikeouts. And the team's league-best starting pitching rotation was one of the least-supported groups in terms of runs scored.
Seattle's offense ended up turning things around in the final 34 games of the season after manager Dan Wilson and hitting coach (now Senior Director of Hitting Strategy) Edgar Martinez were hired. The team avoided setting the single-season record but still led the league in strikeouts with 1,625 — an average of over 10 strikeouts a game.
But the Mariners did end up setting a different record. And it's a painful one.
MLB Network highlighted the fact that Seattle had 116 batters get hit by a pitch in 2024, more than any other team in one year.
The shocking part is that the Mariners still ended up setting the record despite trading first baseman Ty France in July 29. France led the team in hit-by-pitches when he was shipped to the Cincinnati Reds.
Seattle ended up getting a lot of free bases through getting hit, but it didn't come without its drawbacks.
Getting hit by a baseball is just unpleasant in general, but several players missed time after getting beaned.
JP Crawford was on the injured list for over a month after breaking his right pinky finger getting nailed by a throw. And Victor Robles was in and out of the lineup for the last three weeks of the year with a variety of ailments, including a hand contusion that came from being hit by a pitch.
The Mariners are likely hoping that with any additions they make in the offseason and the hiring of hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (in addition to Martinez's new role) that they can get on base without baseball-shaped bruises to go with it in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
LATEST REPORT ON SASAKI AN INTERESTING ONE FOR SEATTLE MARINERS: The latest reports that have emerged on Roki Sasaki's priorities in free agency might could put the Seattle Mariners pitch for him in a curious spot. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIVALS CONSIDERED "FRONT RUNNERS" TO LAND FREE AGENT SLUGGER: The Seattle Mariners division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, are looking for power and could find an answer in the form of the 2024 All-Star. CLICK HERE
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET RETURNS TO KOREA: The Korean Baseball Organization middle infielder has returned to his home country, but it might not be indicative of whether or not he'll sign with a club. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.