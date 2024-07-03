MLB Network Insider Gives Expert Analysis of What's Wrong with Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
Earlier today, I wrote a story on Julio Rodriguez's issues with pitch recognition. Essentially, I wrote that until Julio learns (or re-learns) to correctly identify which pitches to swing at, all the other stuff he's doing is largely irrelevant.
I stand by those words, and that column, but I did find the work of former big leaguer Mark DeRosa interesting on Wednesday.
DeRosa, who is a longtime big league veteran, and the defending manager for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, took a stab at what's bothering Rodriguez on MLB Network. He offered some insightful issues regarding Rodriguez's mechanics at the plate.
You can watch his full thoughts below:
Essentially, DeRosa (correctly) pointed out that Rodriguez is leaking open with his front side. All that means is that he's basically lunging at the ball. When you lunge at the ball, you sap yourself of power and you sap yourself of basic control. When all your momentum is moving forward, your eyes and head move to, which cause you to be off-balance, off-time and just plain out of sync.
It's a bit of the chicken-or-the-egg argument. I'm saying that Rodriguez can't recognize certain pitches. DeRosa is saying that his mechanics cause him to have little control over how he's handling the strike zone. In reality, both things are probably true.
No matter what, Rodriguez needs to get going for the Mariners to have a chance to win the American League West. He's hitting .071 over the last week and has just a .133 on-base percentage in that same.
The Mariners take on the Orioles on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
