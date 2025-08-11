Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are coming off an incredible home stretch where they went 9-1, won three consecutive series and had two series sweeps in a row.
The Mariners entered their off-day on Monday at a half-game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top AL wild card spot.
Seattle will try and keep the momentum going on a nine-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Camden Yards.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Orioles:
Tuesday, Aug. 12 — George Kirby (Seattle; 7-5, 4.04 ERA) vs. Dean Kremer (Baltimore; 8-8, 4.35 ERA)
George Kirby is coming off his third consecutive quality start. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 6.
Dean Kremer has allowed three or more earned runs in three consecutive outings. He fanned six, walked one and allowed four earned runs on eight hits (one home run) in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 5.
Wednesday, Aug. 13 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle; 3-4, 3.35 ERA) vs. Trevor Rogers (Baltimore; 5-2, 1.44 ERA)
Logan Gilbert is coming off his 10th-straight start of at least five strikeouts. He struck out six, walked three and allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run) against the White Sox on Aug. 7. He lasted just five innings in that outing, something that has become routine for him.
Trevor Rogers will enter the series opener on a streak of six quality starts. He fanned six, walked two and and allowed one earned run on eight hits in six innings against the Phillies on Aug. 6.
Thursday, Aug. 14 — Logan Evans (Seattle; 6-4, 4.36 ERA) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (Baltimore; 9-5, 4.24 ERA)
Rookie right-handed pitcher Logan Evans pitched through fifth inning for the 12th time in 14 career starts against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 9. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three earned runs on as many hits (one home run).
Tomoyuki Sugano is coming off a seven-inning quality start agianst the Athletics on Aug. 8. He fanned four, walked two, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on five hits.
The Mariners are 66-53.
