Monday's Loss Against Red Sox Could Have Negative Playoff Implications For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners were shut out 2-0 on Monday night by the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, a disappointing follow-up to the weekend sweep of the Cleveland Guardians.
With the loss, the Mariners are now 36-35 on the season, and they've fallen to 0.5 games back of the Red Sox for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. And while it's a little early to be worrying about wild card standings, it's not too early to be worrying about possible tiebreaking scenarios for later in the season.
The Mariners and Red Sox are 2-2 against each other this season, putting more importance on the final two games of this series.
The Mariners and the Red Sox are going to be battling for a wild card birth probably at the end of the year. We want the Mariners to be in the division race. They might not be. I'm for opening up as many playoff avenues as you can, and the wild card is one of them. Three wild card spots. I would like the Mariners to be able to grab one of them, if the division doesn't go their way. The Red Sox are going to be in that same position with you. The Red Sox, I think, even without Rafael Devers, which we'll get to, I think they're going to be relevant and you are now 2-2 against them over the course of the season. I want, and you need, to get a tiebreaker over the Red Sox.
The Mariners and Red Sox will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
