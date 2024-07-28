New Seattle Mariners Reliever Makes Fun Team History with Uniform Number
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to move to 55-51 on the year. The win was significant in that it helped the M's keep pace with the Houston Astros in the American League West, and it also was the first game for the M's newest acquisitions: Randy Arozarena and Yimi Garcia.
Arozarena, acquired in a trade on Thursday, went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk and a run scored. Garcia threw a scoreless inning to earn a hold. He struck out two.
Garcia will be a welcome add to the M's bullpen as the team chases its first division crown since 2001, but he also is a welcome add to the team's history books.
In a fun historical nugget, Garcia is the first player in Mariners history to wear No. 93. The @NumbersMLB account posted that factoid.
OF Randy Arozarena (@RandyArozarena) will wear number 56. Last worn by RHP Penn Murfee in 2023.
RHP Yimi García will wear number 93. First wearer in team history.
Garcia now has a 2.61 ERA this season. That was his 11th hold of the year.
Arozarena is hitting .212 but he's been much better since June 1.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 1.0 game back in the division. They'll take on the White Sox again on Sunday morning with first pitch coming at 11:10 a.m. PT. Bryce Miller will take the mound against Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. It could be Crochet's final start with the organization before being traded at the deadline.
