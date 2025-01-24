Nightmare Scenario Could Potentially Be Unfolding For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners still need to solve at least two infield spots before Opening Day on March 27.
And the Mariners will have to battle through what will likely be an interesting American League West in 2025.
The team's top AL West rivals, the Houston Astros, have run the division for years but are thought to have regressed after trading away Kyle Tucker and losing Justin Verlander in free agency. Furthermore, it's seemed likely that Alex Bregman was going to leave as well, further weakening the roster.
But according to a recent report, Seattle might not be free of Bregman quite yet.
According to an article from the Athletic's Chandler Rome, multiple league sources have said that Bregman and the Astros have reengaged in discussions in recent days and a reunion might be back on the table.
The general perception was that talks between the two sides stalled after Houston signed first baseman Christian Walker earlier in the offseason and that the team and Bregman were far apart on money.
Bregman's market has been gone in an unexpected direction. Various rumors said that he was looking for a deal in excess of $200 million at $30 million a year.
However, reports have indicated that the Astros original offer of six years and $156 million remains on the table. If Bregman wants to take that, the Astros could move Isaac Paredes to second base and Jose Altuve to left field.
The Astros could have some competition for Bregman if they do intend on bringing him back. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers are rumored to also be interested in the two-time All-Star.
Over the course of his career with Houston, Bregman has a .272 batting average with 191 home runs and 663 RBIs.
The Mariners have suffered at the hands of Bregman for many years. In his career, Bregman has a batting average of .272 with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs and 57 runs scored in 121 games played against Seattle.
The Mariners would obviously benefit from Bregman no longer being in the AL West. And if he does return to Houston, then it would add more pressure on Seattle to find solutions to its infield woes.
